Carmel, IN

Lawrence W. Inlow Park in Carmel has Reopened

By Nicole Sipe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmel’s newly remodeled Lawrence W. Inlow Park is something out of a child’s wild imagination:. The playground’s crowning feature is a “skywalk” that is so massive and tall that it can be seen from the street. The skywalk includes an enclosed, 32-foot long and 16-foot high rope walkway, banked by...

Current Publishing

Westfield teen launches lawn care business

Jonah Papacek started his own lawn care business after several years of cutting his family’s grass and observing professional lawn care. The 13-year-old Westfield resident launched Jonah’s Lawn Service in 2021 and brought in about $2,000 in profits. At the end of this season, he expects his profits to be around $4,000 or $5,000.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Sisters to open alcohol-free beverage store in Carmel

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick have always wanted to have their own store. They saw an opportunity to do that after they both stopped drinking alcohol in the last year. Patrick said they saw an article in Vogue about booze-free bottle shops, and they decided to bring one to...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Partial closure of 96th Street to begin this week in Carmel

96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic from June 21 through July 19 for improvements associated with The Edge apartment construction projects. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway. For a portion of this closure period, local...
CARMEL, IN
New Pittsburgh Courier

Children’s Museum apologizes for Juneteenth salad

Jackson Moon has been visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis regularly since 2019 with their three children. They always eat from the cafeteria, Moon said. On a recent visit, Moon said they noticed a watermelon salad and wanted to try it but decided to wait until next time. When they returned June 3, they said they were shocked to see a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” and immediately posted a picture to social media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Zoo Says G’Day to Kangaroo Exhibit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Details Announced for ‘Set the Night to Music’ Fireworks Display and More

Muncie, IN—The City of Muncie will celebrate America’s Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances by Pyrotechnico, headquartered in New Castle, PA. The first show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, July 2nd, at 10pm. You may listen to the. music accompanying the reservoir fireworks...
MUNCIE, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

The 1964 Hurtubise Roadster

I recently had the pleasure of reminiscing with my uncle, Pete Hurtubise. He recalled fondly those days of working with my dad (Jim), with much emphasis on the 1964 Indianapolis car. It was an innovative car they believed gave them a legitimate shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory. Uncle Pete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Meet Miss Indy Juneteenth 2022

This year’s Miss Indy Juneteenth, Teresa Clay, will use her new recognition to continue helping people learn how to thrive after trauma. Clay, who won three of the four categories in the Indy Juneteenth competition, entered the foster care system at 13 and said becoming a beacon of light has been her dream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

