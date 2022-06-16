ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UPDATE: City clears, cleans SW Andover encampment site

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:11 AM: As announced, the city is clearing the mostly-RVs encampment on SW Andover and 28th SW right now, for the first time in the six-plus years that people have been living in a line of vehicles there. Some of the RVs were already gone before tow trucks and other city...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

47th/Andover SFD response: Kitchen fire

Thanks to Emilie for the photo and tip. Firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire in an apartment over a garage near 47th/Andover about an hour ago. No injuries reported. One side note: Firefighters were delayed a few minutes because the response first was sent to 47th Avenue *South*; the dispatcher said that’s how it was called in. Many of West Seattle’s SW streets have S. mirrors, as close as South Park, as far as the other side of I-5, so when calling something in, be sure to stipulate it’s SW.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Juneteenth Monday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 20th, the day most government facilities/offices are observing the new local/federal Juneteenth holiday. Partly sunny forecast, high around 70. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Eco-blocks installed along former Andover/28th RV-encampment site

Two days after the city cleared the mostly-RVs encampment site along SW Andover/28th SW, eco-blocks were installed this morning. The neighboring West Seattle Health Club had announced pre-sweep that to “avoid the return of the encampment, the West Seattle Health Club is partnering with our neighboring businesses to place cement eco-blocks along the surrounding area.” After a tip early this morning, we went over around 7:30 am and found two workers in gear from neighboring Nucor finishing the placement, which they said they’d started about two hours earlier.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Footbridge, trail, art ahead as ‘natural drainage systems’ work expands to 24th/Kenyon

About a block east of Denny International Middle School, where SW Kenyon bends northward into 24th SW, a tangle of blackberry vines all but hides the public trail that leads to a footbridge over Longfellow Creek and, beyond, toward Delridge Way. Seattle Public Utilities is about to give the area a major makeover as part of its “natural drainage systems” work. SPU expects to start work this week that will result in:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Power outage north of The Junction

Lynda June 19, 2022 (4:57 pm) Keith June 19, 2022 (4:58 pm) I’m near 40th and Dakota. Heard a loud “pop” that I thought was a firework. About ten minutes later there was a much bigger “sizzle-boom” that was clearly something electrical, but I haven’t seen anything weird with the wires/poles in sight.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: E-bike theft; car prowler on wheels

This happened along Fairmount Avenue. The police report # is 22-913449. CAR PROWLER ON WHEELS: Brianna reports, “Around 8 pm (Saturday), I saw a white Honda Civic driving down 21st Avenue SW from Trenton to Roxbury; vehicle would slow down and try each car door to see if unlocked.” Brianna says the car’s plate started with CCJ5.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(‘Jay’ the bald eagle, photographed by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, which is Father’s Day as well as Juneteenth, which is a city and federal holiday this year for the first time:. CLOSURE: Most government services are observing Juneteenth on Monday, with...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen motorcycle; found bike

Two 2-wheeled reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:. STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: Maybe you can help Joseph find the motorcycle he uses to get to and from grad school:. It’s a blue 2021 Honda CB300R. stolen from the 7100 block of 34th SW early this morning. We’ll add the report # when we get it. (ADDED: SPD incident # 22-156850; the motorcycle’s plate # is 9G3441.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Man shot and killed at Delridge encampment

12:35 AM: Police are investigating two reported shootings right now in West Seattle. SFD is arriving at 26th and Juneau for a report of a gunshot victim there. This was a short time after King County Sheriff’s Office deputies got a call from someone who said they were taking a shooting victim to a Burien hospital and subsequently learned the shooting was reported to have happened in the city, near 16th/Cambridge. We don’t know if these reports are linked in any way. More info when we get it.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

What’s up for the rest of your Juneteenth Monday

(Gatewood Elementary art seen on the fence at Lowman Beach this weekend) No Juneteenth celebrations in West Seattle that we’ve heard of (please let us know if we’re missing something); the South Seattle Emerald has a list of what’s happening elsewhere in the city. Meantime, here’s what we do have for today:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Reset Fest’ on fire anniversary next Saturday

Rather than grieving on the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged its community-owned building, Highland Park Improvement Club is throwing a party. Next Saturday is June 25th, one year since the early-morning HPIC fire. That afternoon and evening, at nearby Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), HPIC is presenting Reset Fest, with live music, food, and fun for all ages. (So far the forecast looks promising – sunny and 70s.) It’s also a chance for you to see and hear about the plans for HPIC’s rebuild (here’s our most-recent report) – architect Matt Wittman will be there to present the design and answer questions. Plus, the celebration is a fundraiser as HPIC, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, starts seeking what it’ll take to rebuild beyond the basic insurance coverage. Be at Riverview for the party between 2 pm and 7 pm next Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Camp Second Chance residents go shoe-shopping with Fauntleroy Church assistance

We’ve reported before on Fauntleroy Church‘s support of Camp Second Chance, the city-sanctioned tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. The support led to a shopping trip at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Westwood Village on Friday, which provided major discounts for church contributions to help buy shoes for camp residents. Fauntleroy Church volunteer Judy Pickens tells the story:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:. 4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5023 Delridge Way SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.
SEATTLE, WA

