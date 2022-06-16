ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740.

A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

Through June 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 412 (down from 428 on June 14). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (up from 31) and 381 are in non-ICU care (down from 398).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 13 the state reported that 3,920,933 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,717,004 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,429,911 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,920,933)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,717,004)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: TBD (down from 2,429,911)
  • Positive cases: 1,535,427 (up from 1,533,884)
  • Reinfection cases: 76,860
  • Deaths: 12,740 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,731)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,510,168 (up from 1,509,305)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

