Laurel, MT

Linda Filpula retiring from school district

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetiring Laurel Public School superintendent Linda Filpula clearly remembers when she started in the district. The year was 1993, and she was the new seventh grade math teacher at Laurel Middle School in what is now the administration building. Many people cringe when they think about teaching in a middle school....

