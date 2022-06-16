ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Wanted Man Arrested After “Wild Chase” From Athens, TX To Wilmer, TX

By Melz On The MIC
 4 days ago
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared details about what they describe as a "wild chase" after officers spotted a wanted man and lead cops on a nearly 70 mile chase through many parts of East Texas ending just outside of Dallas. The Drama Began In Athens. According to police,...

