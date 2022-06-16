ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Skip Bayless: Lonzo 'could wind up being better' than Jayson Tatum

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c08mu_0gCv1rKn00
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The talking heads are, well, talking.

As Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is fighting to keep his team alive in the NBA Finals against Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, another matchup with Tatum was mentioned on “Undisputed” this week.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless said that he thinks Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ‘could wind up being better’ than Jayson Tatum.

“Lonzo just keeps getting better and better and better…I think he could end up being better than JT.”

Lonzo was selected No. 2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft. The Boston Celtics took Tatum with the No. 3 pick.

See the full clip below.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s bold Stephen Curry claim after Warriors’ title win

Stephen Curry made history on Thursday night after securing his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award. It was a well-deserved honor for the greatest shooter of all time after he led the Golden State Warriors to a championship in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. Even Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant had some high praise for […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s bold Stephen Curry claim after Warriors’ title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Fox Sports#Bulls#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season, missing out on the playoffs. It will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers, who could have some big decisions to make with their roster. Most notably, what will they do with Russell Westbrook?. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant must win a ring as a 'bus driver'

Following the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals championship, TV analyst and sports personality Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s legacy. Barkley’s reaction comes just hours after Stephen Curry carried Golden State to their victory over the Boston Celtics. Analyst Mike Greenberg and former teammate Kendrick Perkins were debating the topic, “Did Kevin Durant’s departure help the Warriors win the title this season?”, when they asked former MVP Barkley for his thoughts.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skip Bayless calls out Stephen A. Smith's 'shocking fabrication,' Kevin Durant reacts

Stephen A. Smith has become the undisputed face of ESPN over the years, and his daytime debate show First Take is the centerpiece of the network’s daily programming. During an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, Smith recounted the beginning of his run with First Take alongside Skip Bayless, who Smith says he still has a close relationship with. Smith said that Bayless met him in a parking lot at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, and pitched him on the idea of teaming up for a show.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy