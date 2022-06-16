ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Coach Hardegree, Carr on Developing New Connection

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EHlp_0gCv03lH00

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is forming a relationship with new quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Although Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a well-established veteran in the NFL, there will be much he still has to grow accustomed to this season.

One of those changes is the guidance of a new quarterbacks coach, Bo Hardegree.

Carr and Hardegree spoke on the early stage of their acquaintance following the June 7 and 8 Raiders practices, respectively.

Hardegree said Carr is learning the new system just like the rest of the quarterback room.

"It's my job to make sure I put him, give him the best ability to be successful when he goes out on the field," Hardegree said. "And that's what I do every day, from his drill work [to] my meeting prep to just teaching the system. But that's what we're doing right now, is just teaching the system; we're going from a baseline and we're just building that foundation right now."

Carr has already lived up to Hardegree's high perceptions of him prior to coming to Las Vegas.

"I've always thought he's been a great player," Hardegree said. "The best part is ... he's an even better person, it's great. He comes to work every day, he listens to everything we do, and he just works his tail off. And he's got a great mind, very smart, and he's a great football player."

The praise was mutual for the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.

"Bo's awesome," Carr said. "He's got the most drills I've ever seen. And it's been great because they all apply to this system, and everything that we're working, it shows up. That's big for me; I want everything that I do -- just like in the past -- applied to the system [and] Bo's the same way. Whatever we see on the practice film, he's gonna show you in a drill [and say], 'Look, this is the drill we did and boom, here it's showing up.'

"It's been good. It's been really good for us. The relationship's great. ... He's really fun to be around and talk to and a really good person. Great character. So I've just enjoyed my time with him. And we're still learning each other."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells $21M, 6BR LA Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has sold one of his three Southern California properties for $21 million to an unidentified buyer. The 15,000-square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which sits on two acres, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Features include a theater, pool, two wine rooms, fitness center, and guesthouse.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Silver And Black#American Football#Pro Bowl
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Player Hours After Cutting Him

Thursday was an eventful one for Jake Kumerow. The veteran wife receiver was released, then re-signed, by the Buffalo Bills. No, Buffalo isn't stringing Kumerow along or indecisive about the 30-year-old wideout. The move was strictly procedural. By cutting and then re-signing Kumerow, the Bills saved some money against the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make Decison On Pro Bowl Running Back

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in running back David Johnson for a tryout. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future with the team. Johnson revealed that he was unable to sign a deal with the Saints. "Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NFL fines Ron Rivera $100K, docks Washington Commanders two 2023 OTA practices

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL fined Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and stripped the team of two OTA practices in 2023 for conducting excessive contact in spring drills, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The NFL Players Association reviewed practice video on June 1 and 8 -- per a request...
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Telling Reaction To Saints Coaching Hire

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen has large shoes to fill this upcoming season, there's no doubt about it. So far, the early reviews are quite positive. With minicamp officially in the books for the Saints, veteran running back Mark Ingram shared his thoughts on Allen. Ingram believes promoting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy