Raiders Coach Hardegree, Carr on Developing New Connection

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is forming a relationship with new quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Although Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a well-established veteran in the NFL, there will be much he still has to grow accustomed to this season.

One of those changes is the guidance of a new quarterbacks coach, Bo Hardegree.

Carr and Hardegree spoke on the early stage of their acquaintance following the June 7 and 8 Raiders practices, respectively.

Hardegree said Carr is learning the new system just like the rest of the quarterback room.

"It's my job to make sure I put him, give him the best ability to be successful when he goes out on the field," Hardegree said. "And that's what I do every day, from his drill work [to] my meeting prep to just teaching the system. But that's what we're doing right now, is just teaching the system; we're going from a baseline and we're just building that foundation right now."

Carr has already lived up to Hardegree's high perceptions of him prior to coming to Las Vegas.

"I've always thought he's been a great player," Hardegree said. "The best part is ... he's an even better person, it's great. He comes to work every day, he listens to everything we do, and he just works his tail off. And he's got a great mind, very smart, and he's a great football player."

The praise was mutual for the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.

"Bo's awesome," Carr said. "He's got the most drills I've ever seen. And it's been great because they all apply to this system, and everything that we're working, it shows up. That's big for me; I want everything that I do -- just like in the past -- applied to the system [and] Bo's the same way. Whatever we see on the practice film, he's gonna show you in a drill [and say], 'Look, this is the drill we did and boom, here it's showing up.'

"It's been good. It's been really good for us. The relationship's great. ... He's really fun to be around and talk to and a really good person. Great character. So I've just enjoyed my time with him. And we're still learning each other."

