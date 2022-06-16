ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks free up one roster spot heading into their summer break

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
The Seahawks held their final OTA practice on Wednesday, which means their offseason is officially over. The next time the team gets together in an official capacity it will be at the start of training camp, which usually begins the last week of July.

Before they broke for the summer, the team made one last roster move. Per Brady Henderson at ESPN, Seattle released defensive end Alex Tchangam. That frees up one spot on the 90-man roster.

Odds are the Seahawks don’t have any one particular player in mind to fill that spot and they’re keeping it open in case somebody they like becomes available.

The last interesting free agent the team had in for an official visit was former Bengals and Vikings safety George Iloka, who apparently worked out with an eye on a “coverage linebacker” spot. It’s possible he’s the guy they have their eye on.

It’s also possible the idea is to play wait-and-see on two quarterbacks who might still get moved before the 2022 season begins: Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers and Baker Mayfield of the Browns. The latest reporting suggests that Mayfield will get traded to the Panthers, even if the most isn’t imminent. However, if that doesn’t happen and Cleveland releases Mayfield then Seattle should be interested. The same goes for Garoppolo if San Francisco cuts him.

