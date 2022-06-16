ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senators race against the clock to finish writing gun safety legislation

By Daniella Diaz, Morgan Rimmer
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senators are racing against the clock to try to nail down the details on a bipartisan gun safety package — with two major sticking points remaining before they leave Capitol Hill for the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
deseret.com

Mitt Romney among 10 GOP senators backing gun safety proposal

Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of senators who announced a framework Sunday for gun safety legislation. The deal includes resources for states to implement red flag laws, investment in mental health treatment and school security, and an added level of scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hewitt
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Ted Barrett
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Independent

Cori Bush says Republicans who helped instigate Jan 6 should be expelled from Congress and potentially prosecuted

Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted. The progressive lawmaker was one of many Democratic members of Congress in the audience on Thursday for the House select committee investigating the riot’s first prime time hearing in the Cannon House Office Building. “I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like”, Ms Bush told The Independent after the hearing wrapped up. “I need to see what’s going to...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Capitol Hill#Gop#Democrats
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US News and World Report

Gun Legislation Talks in U.S. Senate Yield No Breakthrough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican negotiators in the U.S. Senate said they were not able to reach a deal on Thursday on a bipartisan response to recent U.S. mass shootings but vowed to continue their efforts. A group of lawmakers led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

20 senators announce outline of bipartisan deal to reform U.S. gun laws

Washington – A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans — announced on Sunday the outline of a deal to reform the nation's gun laws, a breakthrough after weeks of negotiations sparked by the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas."Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," the coalition said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy