Senators race against the clock to finish writing gun safety legislation

Washington – A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans — announced on Sunday the outline of a deal to reform the nation's gun laws, a breakthrough after weeks of negotiations sparked by the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas."Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," the coalition said...
