New Rockets Forward Marquese Chriss To Rehab Following Knee Surgery

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago

Houston Rockets' Marquese Chriss will spend most of the off-season in rehab following knee surgery.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have acquired Marquese Chriss for the second time in four years. Wednesday evening, the Rockets acquired Chriss in a trade package that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

Chriss was one of four players the Rockets obtained in the deal, along with the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It's uncertain what the future may hold for Chriss during his second stint with the Rockets. But an injury could hamper his chances of establishing himself as a rotational player in coach Stephen Silas' rotation for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Per Yahoo Sports , Chriss underwent knee surgery hours before the trade and will spend the next few months in rehab. Due to injury, Chriss will likely miss all of Houston's off-season workouts .

Chriss' second tenure in Houston will likely parallel his first go-round. The Rockets landed Chriss in August of 2018 in a trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Injuries and a crowded frontcourt that featured Clint Capela, Isaiah Hartenstein, and P.J. Tucker limited Chriss to 16 games during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets declined to pick up Chriss' rookie option and traded the 6-foot-9 forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February of 2020.

Chriss had a minor resurgence as a member of the Golden State Warriors prior to signing with the Mavericks in December. He appeared in 61 games averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

Chriss' on-court production for the Warriors resulted in Draymond Green taking up for the former lottery pick who did not live up to his high expectations. The Sacramento Kings selected Chriss with the No. 8 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

