NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Omaha man is in custody after multiple incidents in northeast Nebraska on Friday. According to a press release, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue Friday night at 9:18 p.m. NPD had received reports of an intoxicated man who was initiating verbal arguments and refusing to leave the business.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO