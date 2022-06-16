ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This National Geographic Cinematic Experience Will Transport You Back To Ancient Egypt

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
Join the waitlist here and come face to face with King Tut and Egyptian gods.

Developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is heading to San Francisco this summer. It is a fascinating storytelling experience with five distinct immersive chapters revealing the world and tomb of the fabled boy king.

Sign up to the waitlist and be the first to get tickets when they go on sale!

This stunning exhibition will take you on a journey through the world of King Tut—the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago—and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.

Using state-of-the-art projection mapping, you will be surrounded by soaring never-before-seen visuals capturing vital historical moments in Egyptian history. Witness the wonders of the ancient world, such as The Temple at Karnak, The Great Sphinx, and the Pyramids of Giza and enter the tomb of King Tut in an immersive VR experience.

Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public experiences for the National Geographic Society.

Descend into the tomb of the most famous Egyptian pharaoh of all time! And join the waitlist here .

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

