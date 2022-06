Inspired by a Connecticut project led by Cornell professor Sara Bronin, a group of academics, advocates, and policymakers are creating a nationwide ‘zoning atlas’ that will visualize local zoning codes and highlight how zoning rules impact the housing market. As Carl Smith reports in Governing, “Connecticut has the only statewide atlas that has been completed to date, but projects are already underway in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New York and Ohio.”

