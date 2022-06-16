ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This Is The Best Steakhouse In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiYnM_0gCukGTl00
Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing better than taking a bite of a juicy and delicious steak that has been cooked to perfection. It's the perfect way to celebrate an anniversary, a birthday, or just surviving another Monday. And whether you like Angus or American Wagyu, your meat cooked rare or well done, the best steakhouse in your state is sure to satisfy any appetite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best steakhouses in every state based on publications and reviews. They named Murray 's in Minneapolis as the best steakhouse in Minnesota. They have perfected cooking sirloin to the point that the meat is so tender you don't even need a steak knife to cut into it. They also have a secret item on the menu that Eat This, Not That! is going to let you in on. Find out what they had to say about it below.

What's a Silver Butter Knife Steak? It's a 28-ounce hand-cut sirloin cooked with a method that leaves it so tender that no steak knife is needed. Experienced Twin Cities diners know to ask for the Gold Butter Knife Steak at Murray's, a huge, four-pound version that doesn't appear on the menu.

Comments / 17

Biblebeliever
3d ago

Get it while you can because sooner or later there won’t be ANY bed available to eat. Check out 10+K cows in Kansas dead due to heat and no water. That’s just one example.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Families flock to beaches, ice cream shops to beat the heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no denying that Minnesota summers are short. It's why many families are embracing the sizzling temperatures Father's Day weekend by spending time outdoors near pools and lakes."We enjoy the heat, I like summer," said Any Vick.His family and friends spent the afternoon at Bryant Lake as temperatures climbed well into the 90s, with a heat index closer to 100 degrees."Just taking in our short Minnesota summer and we thought today would be a good day to cool off at the beach and just relax," said Kris Vick.From sandcastles and sand angels, to bathing in ice cream at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Angus Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
fox9.com

George Floyd Square marks Juneteenth in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Sunday, performers and vendors flocked to George Floyd Square to celebrate the federal holiday known as Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marks the emancipation of the last Africans who were enslaved in the United States. It has long been associated with celebrations in the Black community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Kwik Trip Has Called Out Casey’s on Social Media

A couple of days ago, the gas station Kwik Trip made a (now deleted) bold statement on their official Facebook page. The company posted:. "Does Casey's have the best gas station pizza? Yes. But does Casey's have the worst everything else? Also yes." Kwik Trip is a family-owned company based...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Steakhouses#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Best Steakhouse#American Wagyu
KDHL AM 920

Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

Fish Story: The Unique Taste That’s Gone From Michigan Forever

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.
FLINT, MI
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 16, 2022

Fish are moving out of the shallows and transitioning to early summer patterns. While walleye anglers continue to have success using minnows, leeches and crawlers have become nearly as productive. Please note that flooding remains an issue at Voyageurs National Park. Anyone traveling to the park should call ahead for...
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
438
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy