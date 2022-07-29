Ana de Armas Mirrors Marilyn Monroe in Bombshell Fashion For Netflix’s New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article.

Ana de Armas showed her full transformation as Marilyn Monroe in the newest trailer for Netflix’s “Blonde.”

This week, the streaming platform released a full-length trailer of the actress in-character as the iconic Hollywood star for the upcoming film, inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’ own biographical fiction novel of the same name.

In the video, de Armas gives a glimpse into Monroe’s personal life, performing onstage, filming iconic shots (including her windblown dress from “The Seven Year Itch”) and sharing romantic moments with husbands Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody). She also dons an array of Monroe-esque ensembles, including the iconic “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” pink gown and diamonds, sparkling low-cut dresses and chic black dresses and pumps with classic trench coats — instantly recalling the star’s legendary ’50s and ’60s style.

“I know you’re supposed to get used to it,” Armas says as Monroe in the trailer, between clips of her bombarded by paparazzi and attending premieres, “but I just can’t.”

You can watch the full video on YouTube , below:

In the first trailer released in June, Ana de Armas revealed her uncanny resemblance to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe .

The initial glimpse of the Andrew Dominik-helmed film is based on Oates’ best-selling novel, released in 1999. And while the teaser is barely a minute long, it leaves you wanting more. Within the clip, the “Knives Out” star truly transforms into the glamorous blonde bombshell, who tragically died at the young age of 36 in 1962.

Netflix’s official synopsis of “Blonde” says: “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons , Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

In a recent interview, de Armas spoke with Netflix Queue about working on the provocative movie. “We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year — I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on,” the Cuban-born actress revealed.

“Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

You can watch “Blonde” on Netflix on Sept. 23. Check out the trailer below.

