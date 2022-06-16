ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Protests turn violent in India over US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPY9R_0gCujuNg00

Protests broke out in parts India , on Thursday (16 June) over the government's announcement of US-style plans to overhaul the military recruitment process.

Under the short-term recruitment plans, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women in the age group 17.5-21 but only for four years.

After four years, 75 percent of the recruits will be required to retire. They will not receive any pension benefits.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the plans would "strengthen" India.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajnath Singh
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Military Recruitment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy