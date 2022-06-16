ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Steel quotas in spotlight following Downing Street ethics chief’s resignation

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m8nU_0gCujtUx00

Restrictions on steel imports appear to have gained a new political salience following the resignation of Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial standards.

Lord Geidt’s resignation letter did not explicitly state which issue had forced him to quit but the Prime Minister’s reply referred to a matter concerning the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) that had previously had cross-party support.

This has widely been taken to mean the question of extending quotas on steel imports, with a decision due by the end of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03K87x_0gCujtUx00

The TRA itself said the Prime Minister’s letter “appears” to refer to the steel safeguards case, although Downing Street has refused to comment.

The TRA was established after Brexit by the Trade Act 2021 to help defend the UK’s economic interests from unfair international trading practices, and makes recommendations on tariffs and quotas where appropriate.

The UK carried over the steel safeguards originally imposed by the EU when it left the bloc in 2020, and in June 2021 the TRA recommended revoking some of them as there was either no evidence of increased imports or the tariffs were harming the competitiveness of UK companies that use steel.

But the backlash from steel producers led then-trade secretary Liz Truss to overrule the TRA and continue most of the safeguards for another year, apparently due to concern about imports from China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWTpR_0gCujtUx00

That decision is now up for review again, with Labour pushing for the safeguards to continue. As recently as Thursday morning, shadow trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds urged the Government to make a decision “today”.

In response, trade minister Penny Mordaunt would say only that the decision was expected “very shortly”.

Overruling the TRA again would further cast doubt on the agency’s purpose, with commentator Sam Lowe describing the decision in June 2021 as having left the body “kneecapped”, and suggested the Government’s commitment to free trade was conditional on politically important industries such as steel being protected.

It would also potentially breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which is why Lord Geidt appears to have objected given that the Ministerial Code requires ministers to comply with the law.

We have been made aware of the Prime Minister’s letter to Lord Geidt today. The TRA case to which the letter appears to refer was ‘called in’ by the Government earlier this year, meaning that the Government holds full decision-making authority in relation to the case

Trade Remedies Authority

In his resignation, Lord Gedit referred to “measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code” that had placed him in “an impossible and odious position”.

In his reply to Lord Geidt, Boris Johnson said the decision under consideration by the Government “would be in line with our domestic law but might be seen to conflict with our obligations under the WTO”.

A spokesperson for the TRA said: “We have been made aware of the Prime Minister’s letter to Lord Geidt today.

“The Trade Remedies Authority case to which the letter appears to refer was ‘called in’ by the Government earlier this year, meaning that the Government holds full decision-making authority in relation to the case.

“The TRA has carried out analysis under the Government’s direction and we provided a Report of Findings to the Secretary of State for International Trade on June 1. The Report of Findings is an analytical piece of work designed to inform Government decision-making and does not contain recommendations from the TRA.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia likely to intensify attacks as Ukraine awaits EU decision

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers. The British defence ministry said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin victory in Ukraine will be a ‘catastrophe’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would be a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.Speaking on his return to the UK after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.Mr Johnson also defended his decision to pull out of a conference of northern Tories on Friday so he could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour to force Commons vote on new ethics watchdog after Lord Geidt’s exit

Parliament is set to vote on a Labour plan to grant MPs on a cross-party select committee new powers to hold Boris Johnson and his ministers to account following the exit of his ethics adviser.Lord Geidt quit last week as the independent adviser on ministers’ interests – saying the PM had put him in an “impossible and odious position”.Mr Johnson is considering not replacing his ethics watchdog, with No 10 saying there would be a review into how best to manage the “vitally important” function and admitting the position could be abolished.Labour’s proposal would hand new powers to the Public Administration...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK to ask European Court of Human Rights to reconsider Rwanda flight decision

The UK will “imminently” ask the European Court of Human Rights to reconsider a measure that blocked some asylum seekers from being removed on the first planned Rwanda deportation flight, the High Court has been told.The expected first flight in the controversial policy was grounded on June 14 after 11th-hour legal rulings, including from the Strasbourg-based court.In the days leading up to the flight, several asylum seekers had asked for interim relief at the High Court in London and were denied, before some were also denied at the Court of Appeal and the UK Supreme Court refused to intervene.However, on...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson told by agency bosses to drop ‘worrying’ plan to use their staff to break strikes

Boris Johnson’s plan allow the use of agency staff to break strikes will break In the international commitments, recruiters have warned.The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents more than 3,000 agencies, also warned the idea would fail to avert the rail strikes and would only “prolong” the bitter dispute.The confederation joined with the TUC in a joint call on business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to drop plans to repeal the ban – introduced in 1973 by Edward Heath’s Conservative government – as a ‘Summer of Discontent’ looms. The union body warned that the move would breach...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser.John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.He is to make the remarks at the launch of a new report on Tuesday, on Britain’s role in the world after Brexit.On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he will say: “Britain has taken a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organisation#Downing Street#Steel#Uk#Tra#Eu
The Independent

Labour needs to ride wave of industrial action, RMT union chief says

Labour leader Keir Starmer needs to find a way to ride “the wave of industrial action” set to hit the UK, the general secretary of the RMT union has saidIn a press conference, Mick Lynch said the Labour leadership needed to find a way to connect with working-class people.He also warned that the UK could see a “wave of industrial action”.Asked by the PA news agency if he felt supported by the Labour leadership, he said: “Well, the Labour leadership have got a problem, haven’t they?“They’re against workers being exploited, and they’re against this Tory Government.“They’ve got to find a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ western sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions placed on it by western countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.“The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” Mr Putin said at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, adding that the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. He sought to reassure Russians that Moscow was capable of overcoming the “mad and thoughtless” sanctions.Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia in order to strike a balance between punishing the nation for its war on Ukraine and protecting their...
POLITICS
The Independent

DUP return to Stormont will not be calendar-led, Givan insists

DUP considerations on lifting its block on powersharing in Northern Ireland will not be calendar-led, former first minister Paul Givan has insisted.Mr Givan said his party needed to see draft legislation to scrap the bulk of the Northern Ireland Protocol taken through Parliament before it could countenance a return to a devolved executive.The DUP has faced calls to start re-engaging with Stormont, even to allow the nomination of a speaker, before the Assembly’s summer recess.But Mr Givan said dates on a calendar would not influence his party’s stance.He was speaking after Stormont’s main parties met to begin discussions about what...
POLITICS
The Independent

SNP do not have mandate for independence referendum, says Alister Jack

The SNP have no mandate for an independence referendum and support for a second vote next year is “relatively low”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.The UK Government minister responded to questions about the Scottish Government’s bid for a second referendum as he appeared at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.Last week, the Scottish Government published a paper comparing the UK with other nations which Ms Sturgeon claimed are “wealthier, fairer and happier” than the UK.The Scottish Government is in a constitutional stalemate over a second independence referendum with the UK Government maintaining their opposition to the idea.There has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Country
China
The Independent

Russia threatens Lithuania over ‘more than serious’ Kaliningrad rail goods ban

Russia has warned Lithuania – a Nato member – that it will “take action” unless the movement of goods by rail to the Kaliningrad exclave is restored.Moscow summoned Lithuania’s top diplomat to deliver a protest after the Baltic nation banned the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory."The situation is more than serious," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything."Russia’s foreign ministry called Lithuania’s move “openly hostile”.“If cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian Federation via Lithuania is not fully restored in the near future,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

EU: Blame Russia, not sanctions, for global food crisis

The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday he has written to all African foreign ministers to explain that the bloc's sanctions on Russia are not responsible for the looming global food crisis, and pledged to work out ways for exports of food and fertilizers to reach their continent.The EU has not banned exports of Russian food or fertilizers to non-EU nations as part of its sanctions package.Earlier this month, the chairman of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the fighting in Ukraine and Western sanctions had worsened food shortages, and appealed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit to blame for airline staff shortages, says easyJet boss

The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has contradicted a minister’s assertion that Brexit is not to blame for the airport and airline chaos.Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said 8,000 job applications from European Union citizens have been rejected by his firm because candidates did not have permission to work in the UK.Last week the aviation minister, Robert Courts, told MPs on the business select committee it was “not likely” that leaving the EU played a part in the chronic staff shortages afflicting aviation.Mr Lundgren told The Independent: “The pool of people is smaller, it’s just maths.“We have had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SNP’s Amy Callaghan apologises for Patrick Grady comments in leaked audio

An SNP MP has apologised after she was heard calling on others to back Patrick Grady after his suspension over inappropriate behaviour.In an audio recording leaked to the Daily Mail newspaper of a meeting of SNP MPs, Amy Callaghan, 30, can allegedly be heard telling her colleagues: “We should be rallying together around (Mr Grady) to support him at this time.”The party’s Westminster chief, Ian Blackford, also features urging members to offer Grady “as much support as possible” and has since been called on by opposition parties to step down.Ms Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, appears to be the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unions and ministers in blame game as travellers hit by worst rail strikes since 1980s

Rail unions have accused the government of “actively preventing” the resolution of a dispute which will see millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted from Tuesday in the most significant strikes to hit the network since the 1980s.The RMT union pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers on Monday, blaming ministers for preventing Network Rail and the train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions.But Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport dismissed the claim as “absolutely not true”, insisting that a £2bn shortfall in resources for the national network which the RMT attributed to government cuts was in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Mexican diplomat starts jostling for 2024 nomination

Mexico’s top diplomat began the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party on Monday. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offered his WhatsApp number for comments from the public Monday, and on Sunday he said he would start touring the country to build support. López Obrador can’t run for a second term, but given that the Morena party was built around him, whoever the president supports would get the party’s nomination. There are several contenders, but there won’t be any primary vote: the party will hold an internal survey to name the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy