NYPD: Man punches police officer in Sheepshead Bay

Police say a Metropolitan Transportation Authority passenger with 10 prior arrests is now facing more charges after he punched a police officer in the face Tuesday.

Police say they tried to remove 34-year-old Christopher Cruz off an out-of-service MTA bus in Sheepshead Bay after he started acting "disorderly."

He then allegedly punched the officer in the face.

Cruz's prior arrests include assault, cruelty to animals, robbery and rape on top of the new charges from the assault.