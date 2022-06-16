ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia removes rainbow-coloured clothes for promoting 'perversion'

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Officials in Saudi Arabia have been seizing rainbow-coloured toys and clothing in an apparent "crackdown" on homosexuality, according to state media.

This video, from the state Al Ekhbariya news channel, shows an official from the Saudi Ministry of Commerce removing items adorned with rainbows from shops in Riyadh.

The commerce ministry said that shops found to be selling these items would face penalties.

Same-sex sexual relations are illegal and carry a maximum punishment of the death penalty according to the country's interpretation of Islamic law.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

