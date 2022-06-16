Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man and woman from Stewartville have been charged with third-degree murder in connection with the drug overdose death of a Roseville man. Brandon Mann and Nicole Thorson, who are both 25 years old, were arraigned this morning in Goodhue County Court. The judge presiding over the hearing set their conditional bail at $500,000 each. In addition to the murder counts, both Mann and Thorson are also charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree drug sales.

STEWARTVILLE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO