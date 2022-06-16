ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Votes Are In: Who Has The Best Burger- New York or Iowa?

By Kailey Foster
 4 days ago
Burgers have been eaten, votes have been cast, and the best burgers were chosen for both New York and Iowa. But, this is not where these burgers’ journeys end. Both burgers were put to the test as they competed in the 2022 burger battle competition. Over a month...

KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]

You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
IOWA STATE
Decorah Public Opinion

Iowa PBS searches for ‘The Great Iowan Recipe’

Iowa PBS is looking to identify the great Iowan recipe at the Iowa State Fair this year and Iowans are encouraged to enter their favorite dish. The contest is in honor of The Great American Recipe, a new series from PBS that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

How to slow the spread of invasive species in Iowa this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans gear up to spend the next few months enjoying warm weather and exploring the outdoors, the chance of invasive species spreading is on the rise. Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that June is Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa. With over 17 million visits to Iowa parks last year and even higher turnout predicted for 2022, awareness about best practices concerning invasive species is important, said State Tourism Manager Amy Ziegler.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa is home to one of the best burgers in the US

The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Bunch Of Iowans To Compete On Hit Show Next Week

Ten Iowans will be on your television screens on Monday, June 20th. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show, America Ninja Warrior. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court's abortion reversal may cast long shadow

Five Iowa Supreme Court justices allowed a 24-hour waiting period for all abortions to go into effect and opened the door to more sweeping restrictions on June 17, when justices overturned the court's 2018 precedent that had found the Iowa Constitution protects a fundamental right to seek an abortion. The...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

