Sam’s Club offering $8 memberships for just 9 days

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
Sam's Club is offering $8 memberships from June 17-26. Sam's Club is offering $8 memberships from June 17-26. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

While Sam’s Club is known for their bulk price deals, right now gas prices could be the deciding factor on whether to get a membership or not.

AAA shows gas averages in Tulsa sit at about $4.53/gallon, up a pretty penny since last month’s $3.98/gallon average.

Currently, Sam’s Club in Tulsa has been offering some of the lowest prices for gas in the area.

Today, the warehouse location near Sheridan and 41st Street is offering $4.44 a gallon for regular gas. Even better, the Owasso location is offering regular gas at $4.32 a gallon, according to Gasbuddy.

Sam’s Club also has a south Tulsa location, on South Olympia Avenue and an east Tulsa store on South Mingo Road.

The drawbacks are that depending on the time of day the lines at the pumps sometimes come with a wait time of more than 10 minutes.

But, some drivers think the time spent waiting is well worth it.

Normally, those prices at the pump are part of a $50 a year membership. The good news is that Sam’s Club is offering an $8 membership June 17-26. Once you are a member, you can take your card and get into any Sam’s Club in the nation.

