Are You Into 'Cluttercore'? Here's TikTok's Latest Design Trend
We're not sure how we feel about social media's new design trend. Cluttercore is the anti-minimalist trend that celebrates mess that's trending all over TikTok.
Think rooms bursting at the seams with clashing florals, colorful furniture, tons of knick-knacks and every inch of wall space covered.
Sisanie shared on-air some say it’s a war between Gen Z and millennials while others say its a response to the pandemic, where our homes became our "cuddly cocoons, stimulating our senses, connecting us with other people and places."
View this post on Instagram
@4walls
Does this spark you joy or anxiety? 👀 #interiordesign #cluttercore #maximalism #aesthetic #rue21BeYouChallenge♬ Deceptacon - Le Tigre
What do you think? Are you into the new trend? Listen back to learn Seacrest's thoughts and more.
Comments / 0