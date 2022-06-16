ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Into 'Cluttercore'? Here's TikTok's Latest Design Trend

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago

We're not sure how we feel about social media's new design trend. Cluttercore is the anti-minimalist trend that celebrates mess that's trending all over TikTok.

Think rooms bursting at the seams with clashing florals, colorful furniture, tons of knick-knacks and every inch of wall space covered.

Sisanie shared on-air some say it’s a war between Gen Z and millennials while others say its a response to the pandemic, where our homes became our "cuddly cocoons, stimulating our senses, connecting us with other people and places."

What do you think? Are you into the new trend? Listen back to learn Seacrest's thoughts and more.

