Yoga practice has such naturally calming effects it is perfect for postpartum. Becoming a mother is a stressful time and you are generally working on very little sleep. Even when cleared for exercise, your body has been through such miraculous changes over the last 9 months, traditional more high impact workouts can be detrimental for recovery. Scientifically we know yoga can alleviate pain, reduce stress, and even help you get deeper sleep which is why it was my go to form of exercise after having both of my daughters.

