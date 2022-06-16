ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Lands’ End Women’s Active Yoga Pants

womenfitness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthentic clothing that’ll last a lifetime starts and...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Nike Women’s Sportswear Essential Cropped T-Shirt

Get comfortable in style with the Women’s Nike Sportswear Futura Essential Icon Crop T-Shirt. It features a cropped silhouette in soft cotton jersey for natural breathability and iconic logo graphics.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

BLYT womens Seamless

1.Sports Bra makes it easy to pair with other bottoms or your favorite tank or t-Shirt for whatever else you want to go to. 2.The fabric is four-way stretch Nylon performance fabric and sweat-wicking and engineered not to shrink. give you a great shape retention, long-lasting comfort. 3.No Rims Design,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Pants#Clothing#Design
womenfitness.net

Hanes Sport Women’s Heathered Performance V-Neck Tee

Hanes Sport builds on our comfort heritage with innovative technologies to give you the looks that fit your life, your sport, and your style. The Hanes Sport cool dri performance t-neck tee keeps you in the comfort zone even when workouts push you out of yours.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Daily Mail

Ree Drummond, 53, and her lookalike daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, model colorful styles from the Pioneer Woman summer clothing collection

Ree Drummond tapped her lookalike daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, to model the colorful styles from her Pioneer Woman summer collection. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old television personality shared a slideshow of images in which she and her daughters were seen showing off a variety of bright pieces. 'The Pioneer...
PAWHUSKA, OK
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

7 Petite Summer Maxi Dresses, Because We’re Tired Of Getting Everything Hemmed

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing to love about summer, it’s the incredible array of cute maxi dresses available. However, if you’re under 5’4″—like I am—you probably tend to skip over this adorable warm-weather trend because everything is too damn long and getting dresses hemmed is such a hassle. Rather than miss out on some of the cutest dresses of the season, though, I decided to hunt for petite summer maxi dresses—and I actually found quite a few....
APPAREL
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Balmain’s chunky ‘Unicorn’ sneaker is as extraordinary as its namesake

Sneakers keep getting weirder, as evidenced by Adidas Yeezy, Converse, and now Balmain. The luxury label has introduced its Unicorn sneaker, a shoe built with what it calls “sculptural flair and unique construction.” A silhouette as extraordinary as its namesake, the Unicorn layers angled panels to create a sleek yet stacked upper, while translucent ropes tie the individual pieces together.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Just in Time for Summer 2022

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Loeffler Randall's Beloved Shoes Now Have a Full Wardrobe to Match

In the 18 years since Loeffler Randall opened in New York City, it has perfected the art of making occasion shoes (particularly ones for gliding down a wedding aisle). Now, the label is taking its biggest step beyond footwear and accessories yet with its first complete ready-to-wear collection, available today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenfitness.net

Fila Marybeth Women Velour Jacket

Beat chilly weather with the Fila Maureen Velour jacket. Featuring soft velour fabric, attached hood with drawstring, front zip closure, ribbed cufs and hem, this jacket will make you feel comfy all day long. Perfect for outdoor activities or heading from or to the gym. Material: Cotton, Polyester.
APPAREL
Refinery29

How To Wear Bloomers, This Season’s Lingerie-Inspired — & Grandma-Approved — Trend

In Season 4, Episode 18 of the popular ‘90s television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s always stylish character, Rachel Green, unexpectedly meets her boyfriend’s parents wearing a lace-trimmed negligee intended for an intimate date night at home. She then spends the evening trying to pass her undergarments off as the “next big thing in fashion.” She wasn’t exactly wrong. Two decades later, donning lingerie-as-outerwear is not only quite common but it’s encouraged. Slip dresses have become a year-round style staple, while corsets, bustier tops, and girdle skirts make their rounds among the style set. Now, thanks to the industry’s penchant for nostalgia, there’s a new intimates-inspired trend on the docket that’s set to be everywhere in the next six months: bloomers.
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

adidas Women’s Amplifier Long Sleeve Tee

The Adidas Amplifier Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tee 12HM has trim sleeves with a loose torso and logo graphic at front. Adidas’s Amplifier Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tee comes in solid colors that are 100% cotton and heathers that are cotton/polyester.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy