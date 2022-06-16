Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO