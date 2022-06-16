ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

