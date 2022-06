Phase 4 of the MCU may seem a little aimless right now, but Marvel president Kevin Feige reassured fans this week that it is part of a larger plan. With each new project in this phase, which began last year with WandaVision, fans have wondered if the MCU was building toward a new “Endgame”-like event. But each time, the connections to the world at large have gotten fewer and farther between. So in an interview with Total Film, ahead of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Feige reassured fans that as Phase 4 starts drawing to a close, “people will start to see where this next saga is going.”

