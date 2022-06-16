Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...krforadio.com
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0