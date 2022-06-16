ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree in Twin Cities Dies

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man died after he was electrocuted while removing a tree in the Twin Cities Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found the victim in Fridley just before 8:30 p.m. Early indications show that a private company was removing a tree...
FRIDLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kroc Am News#Twin Cities
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bullet shatters driver's window, strikes his arm while on busy Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

New video shows deadly Buffalo clinic shooting: "I intend to surrender in a minute"

BUFFALO, Minn. -- We're now seeing chilling video of last year's deadly shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo.It shows Gregory Ulrich calmly pulling out a gun and pipe bombs during the rampage. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ulrich of all charges in the February 2021 deadly shooting.The video underscores the horror of how quickly a routine morning descended into carnage. Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounded four others.           The video also shows, in real time, the quick response of local law enforcement.Within seconds of walking into the clinic waiting...
BUFFALO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Woman fatally shot inside parked camper in north Minneapolis

Gunfire from a vehicle hit and killed a woman inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said. A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the gunfire about 9:50 a.m. on Girard Avenue N. just north of Plymouth Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy