Snakehead Derby Returns to Gunpowder Falls State Park June 25
4 days ago
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to host its second annual snakehead derby at Gunpowder Falls State Park in Baltimore County. Snakes on the Dundee II will take place June 25 at Dundee Creek Marina. Anglers...
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On June 2nd, a sewage pipe South of Baltimore in the town of Glen Burnie burst, leaking over 10,000 gallons of dirty sewage into a tributary of Marley Creek. The incident would cause the death of over 50,000 Atlantic Menhaden, as well as many other...
When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Saturday that just under 4 tons of debris were removed after a series of intense storms swept through the area. Ellicott City Safe and Sound’s stream debris cleanup team began working to remove the refuse after 2.5 inches of rain fell in the county over less than two hours, according to the county.
The US Lighthouse Society and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are pleased to announce the 2022 dates for the iconic Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse tours. The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark and one of only ten lighthouses in the country to be bestowed this honor. Built in 1875, it is arguably the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland.
It’s back! Save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast! The Crab Feast will be taking place in-person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is ready to gather again for the...
This is an updated list of candidates for local and state offices in Anne Arundel County as of June 8. Candidates for county executive, county council and local judiciary offices are listed first, followed by the state legislature. A voters guide to statewide offices is a separate link, as are voters guides by the League of Women Voters and the Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
And a major seaport located on the wide mouth of the Patapsco River. Featuring several famous educational establishments, particularly the Johns Hopkins University, museums, and the well-known symphony orchestra, Baltimore is an important cultural destination on the East Coast. Get a car and explore these five things to do in Baltimore. There is something for everyone on this list – Maryland, USA Travel.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. …
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
A Petroleum Recovery and Remediation Management worker burned and died and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health conducted an extensive review of the March incident. The 11 News I-Team obtained a copy of the MOSH investigation report. It lists citations issued to the company for 16 violations. The team also learned...
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
An Anne Arundel County family is on the hunt for a bigger house after claiming a second-tier Cash4Life prize of $1 million. Video above: Family Feud second-chance game will have new drawing. "I'm ecstatic," said Gregory Snider, who claimed the prize Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Snider, a...
