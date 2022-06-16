ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

10 of the coolest ways to beat the heat this summer

By Brittany Kasko
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is upon us and with that comes warm — and sometimes very, very warm — temperatures. Officially, the first day of summer is June 21. Yet for parts of the country, the heat of the season has arrived in full force already. In these sweltering times,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Hunter’s Comfy Pool Slides Come In So Many Fun Colors & They’re Only $45

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s time to stock up on every summer sandal you can think of before the season officially starts. And if you have plans to be chilling poolside, then these trendy flip-flops are a must-have. Known for their outwear footwear, Hunter updates our summer look with the Adjustable Slides. Best of all, these sandals are designed for long-lasting comfort whether you’re hitting the beach, taking a stroll around town or simply tanning on the porch. One reviewer vouched for these sandals, and said, “These are the second time I have bought these very comfortable sliders. They last a lot longer than any other slider.”
SHOPPING
Fox News

Unfriendly Sky

Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled over the weekend and it’s expected to get worse!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. If you had to travel over the weekend, you know it was a disaster. Since last Thursday a whopping 19,000 plus flights have been cancelled or delayed.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Fox News

760K+
Followers
162K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy