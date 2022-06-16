Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.

FRIDLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO