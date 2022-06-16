ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

Brooklyn Park Man Killed in Highway 610 Crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Nimpson, 31, of Brooklyn Park, died when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 610 near Highway 252 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
Semi Involved in Fatal Freeborn County Crash

Glenville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A semi was involved in a fatal crash Monday morning on I-35 in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol has not released many details of the crash but did indicate the semi, driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, blew a tire while traveling south on the interstate near Exit 2 in Freeman Township just after 8:00 a.m.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Plymouth gas station shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

(FOX 9) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Plymouth has been charged after he turned himself in to police. The Plymouth Police Department on Monday said Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to authorities on June 17. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Becker House Fire Under Investigation

BECKER -- A late-night house fire totaled a home Saturday. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says crews were sent to Holasek Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a trailer home on fire. The Becker Fire Department was able to put the fire out. The home had been unoccupied for...
BECKER, MN
Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
HASTINGS, MN
Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Man Electrocuted While Removing Tree in Twin Cities Dies

Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man died after he was electrocuted while removing a tree in the Twin Cities Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found the victim in Fridley just before 8:30 p.m. Early indications show that a private company was removing a tree...
FRIDLEY, MN
Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Death of 3-year-old sparks urgent calls for pedestrian safety

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Public safety officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to be more aware of each other after a 3-year-old girl was struck and killed near the Roseville-St. Border Paul. According to Roseville police, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier...
ROSEVILLE, MN
A stray bullet hits the driver’s arm on busy North Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving in north Minneapolis was hit in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving on Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver’s side window then shattered and he felt pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

