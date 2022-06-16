Monster 15ft great white shark seen in terrifying video swimming alongside family on vacation

A FAMILY got quite the surprise while vacationing when they caught a glimpse of a monstrous 15-foot great white shark.

The spine-chilling encounter occurred on Monday while the family of five from Iowa were out on a charter boat fishing and learning how locals catch lobsters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

A monstrous 15-foot great white shark was filmed off Cape Cod in Massachusetts on Monday Credit: Billingsgate Charters

A family of five from Iowa was on a charter boat when they encountered the beast Credit: Billingsgate Charters

Shark sightings across the US have spiked in recent years Credit: Billingsgate Charters

David Stamatis - the owner of Billingate Charters, a tour guide fishing company- described the thrilling encounter as an "unbelievable bonus".

"Holy smokes, that thing is huge dude. That’s like 15 feet! That thing is enormous," a man can be heard saying in a video posted on the company's Facebook page.

Stamatis told Boston.com that the group had just finished fishing for striped bass and were moving on to the lobstering component of the trip when the shark approached nearby.

"They were thrilled, it made their trip. Not only did they catch a bunch of fish and lobster for dinner, this was an unbelievable bonus, Stamatis told the outlet.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to be able to show people so many natural resources.

"This is a majestic, beautiful, massive animal and to see it up close like that, for those folks it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. When I get to be there for that, it’s much more rewarding," he added.

Stamatis said he had four shark encounters last year, but Monday's was the earliest in the season he has seen a Great White.

Typically, the first shark sighting doesn’t happen until July, the fisherman said.

INCREASE IN SHARK SIGHTINGS

The latest shark encounter comes as sightings across the country have been reported earlier than usual.

There has been a five-fold increase in great white shark sightings off the Californian coast in recent years, data reveals.

Marine experts have said that apex predators do not pose an increased risk to humans - despite the spike.

Californian lifeguards said the population of great whites has increased by five times between 2017 and 2021, the San Diego Reader revealed.

Nearly all of the sightings were youngsters.

Stanford University professor Barbara Block estimated there were around 219 adult and juvenile great whites off the state’s central coast around 12 years ago.

She believes there’s a “stable and robust” population of around 300 non-juvenile great white sharks, USA Today reported.

George Burgess, the former director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, predicted there were around 2,000 great whites across the California coastline.

Chris Lowe, a professor in marine biology, says southern California is their nursery and San Diego has become a hotspot for the beasts.

There have been several great white shark sightings off the East Coast this year.

A monstrous beast was found lurking near Florida’s Indian River lagoon system earlier this month.

Fisherman Jim Piazza came face to face with a 12ft great white shark while sailing off the southern coast of New Jersey.

And three great whites were snapped feasting on a dead whale carcass just off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on June 1.