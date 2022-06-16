ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USWNT stalwart Tobin Heath has landed with OL Reign

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

OL Reign have announced the acquisition of U.S. women’s national team stalwart Tobin Heath in a trade with Racing Louisville FC.

Heath’s playing rights were acquired by Louisville in the 2021 expansion draft, though the 34-year-old did not actually play for the club as she spent the past two seasons in England with Manchester United and Arsenal.

OL Reign sent a second-round and fourth-round draft pick to Louisville, along with $50,000 in allocation money, to complete the deal, and signed Heath to a contract through the 2022 season with an option for a further season.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled to play alongside the world class players here, for Laura Harvey as my coach, and in front of the amazing community of supporters,” Heath said in a club release . “We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal.”

Heath made her name in the NWSL with OL Reign’s rivals, the Portland Thorns, where she spent seven seasons between 2013 and 2019, winning two NWSL titles and being named to the league’s Best XI on three occasions.

On the national team level, Heath is one of the most successful USWNT players in the recent iteration of the team. She’s appeared in four Olympics and three World Cups, winning two titles in each competition.

Heath has scored 36 goals and added 42 assists in her 181 USWNT caps. She will not, however, add to those numbers this summer after she was omitted from the CONCACAF W Championship roster as she continues to work her way back to fitness after an injury cut her season at Arsenal short.

