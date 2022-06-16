ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is the Best Steakhouse In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing better than taking a bite of a juicy and delicious steak that has been cooked to perfection. It's the perfect way to celebrate an anniversary, a birthday, or just surviving another Monday. And whether you like Angus or American Wagyu, your meat cooked rare or well done, the best steakhouse in your state is sure to satisfy any appetite .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best steakhouses in every state based on publications and reviews. They named Vernales in Harbor Springs as the best steakhouse in Michigan . Although the menu offers a range of foods, including pizza and wings, this laid-back restaurant is most known for its range of Angus, Prime and American Wagyu steak choices. Here's what they had to say about it:

With a laid-back vibe, Vernales serves American Wagyu beef, the more affordable cousin to Japan's Kobe beef. The line of cattle can be traced to imported Wagyu cattle that were bred with American beef cattle. Vernales has a casual menu full of pizza and wings but is widely recognized for its full range of Angus, Prime, and American Wagyu steak choices.

Looking to take a roadtrip to all the best steakhouses in America? Check out the rest of the list here .

Cars 108

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Rock Hunting: What To Know

The lucrative hobby of rock hunting is back in full swing for the summer 2022 season. Michigan is known for its diversity in rocks and minerals thanks to its surrounding bodies of water. These minerals have many reasons to be picked up for their contrasting colors and textures, but is this summer hobby actually harming our Great Lakes?
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Moomers creates official ice cream flavor for Michigan’s National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival is coming to Traverse City and now it has an official ice cream. Festival organizers announced Thursday that it is partnering with Traverse City-based Moomer’s Ice Cream to create Cherry Traffic Jam, a hard-packed ice cream flavor developed specifically for the annual summer celebration of all things cherries.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
