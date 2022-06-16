4th stimulus check update 2022 — Four states giving out checks worth up to $2,000 within weeks – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of taxpayers are set to get up to $2,000 in a few states in the next several weeks.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s recently suggested sending $2,000 stimulus checks to some state residents because the Keystone State has $2.2 billion left in stimulus funds to spend and $4.9 billion in surplus tax revenue, GOBankingRates reports.

Residents there may know whether or not they're getting checks before the state's June 30 budget deadline.

Meanwhile, the state of Maine has started sending rebate checks to residents, with an estimated 200,000 tax rebate payments going out each week for the next few weeks, according to Governor Janet Mill's office.

The tax rebates are worth $850 per individual and $1,700 for an average family and around 858,000 Maine residents are eligible.

Plus, 3.1million taxpayers in Colorado could see tax rebates worth at least $500 for single filers, as reported by KKTV 11 News. The deadline to claim a check was extended to June 30.

And Massachusetts frontline workers may get payments worth $500 soon. 330,000 checks are being sent out this month.

41 cities and states offer universal basic income payments

UBI is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government.

They can be paid monthly, several times a year, or just once annually.

Funding for guaranteed income can come from government or private sources.

While it’s unlikely another stimulus package will get passed on the federal level, some states and cities are sending UBI payments or guaranteed income to their citizens.

The Sun rounded up 41 different examples of UBI, including in states like Alaska, Arizona, and Georgia.

Georgians who received unemployment told to pay it back

The Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) issued a statement claiming that thousands of people in Georgia were overpaid in unemployment benefits, and regardless of who’s at fault, the funds must be repaid.

According to the CBS46 investigation, since the start of the pandemic, the state overpaid $84million worth of unemployment benefits.

The DOL is now actively working to get the money back and the department has already reclaimed $38 million.

Georgia to provide rebates to taxpayers

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill in March to release rebates to taxpayers who filed taxes in 2020 or 2021.

The rebate will include $250 for single filers, $375 to head of households, and $500 for married individuals filing jointly.

“When government takes in more than it needs, I believe those dollars should be returned to the taxpayer because that is your money – not the government’s,” Governor Kemp shared in a press release.

“In Georgia, we are taking swift action to lessen the impact of the federal administration’s disastrous policies that have driven record-high inflation over the last year by putting taxpayer dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”

Indiana sending rebates to 4.3million

Indiana is sending nearly 4.3million residents direct payments.

Taxpayers who file as single will get $125 while eligible married couples will get $250.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022.

Those who selected direct deposit will start getting their money this month, with payments continuing through mid-summer, according to the state.

Mailed checks are set to go out later in the summer.

Idaho sent $75 checks in the spring

Idaho allocated $350 million for tax rebates earlier this year.

To qualify, you must be considered a full-time resident and have filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, full-time Idaho residents must have filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The rebates went out in March and provided $75 or 12 percent of a resident’s 2020 Idaho state taxes.

How many stimulus programs have been launched?

There have been three federal stimulus programs since 2020.

The first included checks worth $1,200, the second was worth $600, and the third was worth $1,400.

States have also implemented stimulus programs to aid American workers.

Calls for seniors to get stimulus

Inflation has hit older Americans hard.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently noted that Social Security claimant’s buying power has been slashed by 40 percent.

In October, Rick Delaney, chairman of the TSCL called on Congress to provide aid to retirees.

“We believe that a special stimulus for Social Security recipients could help defray the higher costs some would face if next year’s [cost-of-living adjustment] bumps them into a higher tax bracket, causing higher tax rates on their income and surcharges to their Medicare Part B premiums,” Delaney wrote in a letter to the national legislative body.

Amid inflation, Americans turn to credit cards

USA Today reports that consumers are using credit cards

inflation remains high.

The worst price hikes are reported in three categories: gas, utilities, groceries.

“I just started using my credit card for everything,” a woman named Linda Hampton told the outlet.

She explained she was struggling to pay her credit card bills last year thanks to thousands in expenses from her notary business.

Gas proposal would send hundreds to families

“At $120 per barrel of oil, the levy would raise approximately $45billion per year,” Khanna told USA Today.

“At that price, single filers would receive approximately $240 each year and joint filers would receive roughly $360 each year.”

“If they avoid the tax, that’s less relief for the American public, but that means that their price will come down.”

However, Khanna said that the Democratic pair hasn’t gotten Republican representatives on board yet.

Gas relief proposed for Americans

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Ro Khanna proposed a bill known as the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax.

In the proposal, gas relief payments would be sent to lower-income Americans.

The funding would come from levying a per-barrel tax on major oil companies “equal to 50 percent of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019,” a brief of the bill says according to Yahoo Finance.

How homeowners can get relief

The National Council of State Housing Agencies has set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.

As one example, under California’s plan, eligible homeowners can receive up to $80,000.

According to the White House, at least 60 percent of the federal funds must be used on “low-income” homeowners.

Homeowner $10billion stimulus program

A $10 billion homeowner assistance fund has been set up under the American Rescue Act to help struggling families across the country who are behind on their mortgages.

A recent report from the White House revealed that 44 states and territories have made their programs available to applicants.

The Treasury Department has approved all but two plans submitted by states.

Americans report negative mental health effects from money

According to Bankrate’s April 2022 Money and Mental Health report, over 40 percent of US adults state money is negatively impacting their mental health.

The top sources of stress are reportedly price spikes seen in gas prices, energy bills, and grocery costs.

Supply chain issues and global uncertainty are among other stressors reported.

How to claim stimulus without filing taxes

The White House and a nonprofit tech organization, Code for America, just reopened a tool that allows low-income Americans to claim past payments.

This includes the 2021 child tax credit and the third stimulus check.

To be eligible, you must not have earned more than $12,550 in total income.

Study finds Americans financially struggling

According to CNBC, if an event like the pandemic “were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially.”

The Bipartisan Policy Center, the Funding Our Future group, and Morning Consult conducted a new survey, which yielded these results.

Considering that these government-issued direct transfers have all but disappeared, the poll found that 42 percent of working Americans are either very or somewhat financially insecure.

Newark, NJ providing payments, continued

Newark Mayor Ras J Baraka said: “At a time when our city still faces the challenges of COVID-19 and its economic impact, the biggest and most important institution that we should be investing in is families.”

“This will give our residents a much-needed boost and allow them to participate in the economy, regain their economic independence and strength, and move toward prosperity.”

“This type of intervention can support our economy and our future.”

Newark, NJ providing additional payments

An expansion of Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program means 400 residents will receive payments totaling $12,000 over two years.

Half of the program’s participants will receive $250 on a biweekly basis.

The other recipients will pocket two payments of $3,000 each year.

Tax relief in New York

The state is sending out a one-time homeowner tax rebate credit (HTRC) to eligible residents worth up to $1,050.

New York City households will see an average benefit of $425.

The Sun reported on the program here.

Consumer watchdogs warn against high utility prices

Consumer groups have said households will pay 8 percent more for utilities this summer, PBS reported.

Specifically, residents of Pennsylvania will pay from 8 to 38 percent more for electricity.

Electricity prices are up due to the rising cost of gas.

The rise in the cost of utilities may strain the wallets of Americans even more, especially as federal stimulus aid does not seem to be in the cards.

Mortgage help up to $65,000, continued

To qualify, Bexar County residents must:

Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence

Have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020

Have income at or below 100 percent area median income or 100 percent of the median income for the United States, whichever is greater

Mortgage help up to $65,000 in Texas

Homeowners in Bexar County, Texas may claim federal dollars to help pay their mortgages.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund will now provide financial aid to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage.

The maximum assistance is $40,000 per household.

For those past due on property taxes, property insurance, HOA or condo association fees, the maximum assistance is $25,000 per household.

UBI programs around the country

Annapolis isn’t the only city in the country considering a UBI plan.

In fact, various cities and states across the country are offering UBI payments to select residents.

This includes Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is set to start sending $500 every month for two years.

Additionally, around 15,000 students are set to get $5,000 over five months in California as a bill passed the Senate.

Annapolis UBI

The universal basic income proposal comes from Alderman DaJuan Gay of Ward 6, reports The Capital Gazette.

As of now, it is unclear if the proposal has enough support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass.

Universal basic income in Maryland

A new proposal may give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 per month.

The plan would cost the state $800,000.

Funds would come in part from the American Rescue Act, which was made law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

Lawmakers want to repeal 18.4 cent gas tax

The federal tax on a gallon of gasoline is 18.4 cents, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

In a press release, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has asked Congress to repeal the tax through the end of 2022.

He was joined by Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.