'Do children need 10 boosters?' Rand Paul takes no prisoners with COVID-positive Fauci as they clash over vaccines for kids and financial disclosures in ANOTHER heated Senate battle

Rand Paul once again had a showdown with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill Thursday as the senator pushed the nation's top immunologist on whether children are going to need 10 boosters against COVID-19.

Fauci, who joined the hearing virtually after announcing Wednesday he contracted COVID, said it was 'absurd' to say that children would need to continue getting vaccination boosters as long as they produce antibodies, which Paul says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using as its reasoning for recommendation.

'The government recommends everybody take a booster over age five,' Paul saida as part of a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Thursday. 'Are you aware of any studies that show reduction in hospitalization or death for children who take a booster?'

Dr. Fauci, 81, replied that there have not been such studies or 'data accumulated', but said, before being cut off by the Republican senator, that the recommendation was made based on mortality rates of children who contracted the virus.

It was their latest in a string of clashes since the start of the pandemic on a range of issues including lockdowns, Wuhan lab leak theories and funding of gain-of-function research.

Even with vaccinated and boosted Fauci testifying remotely because of his COVID diagnosis, Paul took no prisoners with his nemesis and suggested there was no evidence boosters for children reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots for children as young as six months received clearance from a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel this week, setting them up for controversial emergency use authorization in the coming days.

'All Americans should know this – there are no studies on children showing a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster,' Paul cut in.

'The only studies that were presented were antibody studies. So they say: If we give you a booster, you produce antibodies. Now, a lot of scientists would question whether or not that's proof of efficacy of a vaccine.'

'If I give you 10, or if I give a patient 10 MRNA vaccines and they make protein each time, or they make an antibody each time, is that proof that we should give 10 boosters, Dr. Fauci?' Paul questioned.

'No, I think that is somewhat of an absurd exaggeration, Senator Paul,' Fauci shot back.

'Well that is the proof that you used – your committees used that,' said the former practicing ophthalmologist for nearly three decades before becoming a senator for Kentucky.

'That's the only proof you have to tell children to take a booster is that they make antibodies,' he insisted. 'So it's not an absurdity.'

'You're already at like five boosters for people. You've had, you know, two or three boosters. It's like – where is the proof?' Paul asked.

Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice against COVID-19.

Despite this, he announced Wednesday that he contracted the virus for the first time in the more than two-year pandemic.

The immunologist currently has mild symptoms, and will continue to isolate from other government officials in the coming days. Fauci will only return to the National Institute of Health (NIH) when he tests negative, the agency announced, and will continue to work from home in the meantime.

Fauci was last seen in public on June 3, when he served as the keynote speaker for City College of New York's graduation ceremony.

Florida remains the ONLY state not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under-5 - as federal officials target June 21 rollout: Covid deaths drop 25% nationwide

Florida is the only state in America that has not pre-ordered shots of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months old to five in the wake of the jabs receiving recommendation from a panel of FDA advisors - sticking by its recommendation issued earlier this year for children not to get the shots.

The Miami Herald reports that the state missed a Tuesday filing deadline to request the shots be delivered into to roll them out starting June 21. In every other state, the jabs will be distributed to vaccine providers, pharmacies and pediatric clinics starting next week.

It comes after state health officials said in March that children and teens in the state do not need to get vaccinated because of the comparatively limited risk they face from Covid when compared to adults. According to most recent official data, children make up around 0.1 percent of U.S. deaths from the virus.

Governor Ron DeSantis reaffirmed his state's stance Thursday, blaming media hysteria for the fear some parents have of the virus, despite limited evidence children are at risk from the virus.

The shots will begin to rollout as risk from the virus recedes as well, with cases staying flat over the past week at 103,995 per day, and deaths falling 25 percent to 301 per day.

Florida is the only state in America that has not requested shots of the COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old. It comes after the state recommended against healthy people 17 and younger getting jabbed in March. Pictured: Florida Gov Ron DeSantis speaks at an event in New York City in May

'Our department of health has been very clear, the risks outweigh the benefits.,' DeSantis said at a news briefing Thursday morning.

'That’s not the same as banning it, people can still access it if they want to, and patents can to, but if you look at when they were doing the hearing, we had one physician say parents are really really frightened and we know that the risk is low, we’re not sure how this is gonna work, but parents are frightened about Covid for their kids.'

He said that fear, not science, is not a reason to approve the shots for kids, and pointed at the mainstream media as the reason for budding fear among parents.

'Why would they be frightened about it? It’s because of media hysteria. It’s because of a lot of misinformation, that’s why they’re scared,' he added.

After the FDA authorizes the shots, a green light from the CDC is expected soon after. The White House had targeted June 21 - the day after the Juneteenth holiday on Monday - as the day where shots will first become available nationwide.