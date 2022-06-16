ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hailey Bieber travels with Secret Service-like car fleet for Rhode press tour

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubWcM_0gCuM42a00

Hailey Bieber hit the Big Apple Wednesday for the launch of her Rhode skincare line with a fleet of cars comparable to the Secret Service.

The model, 25, was photographed riding around Manhattan in a sprinter van and three additional Escalade SUVs following closely behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1kaU_0gCuM42a00
Bieber was seen doing the media rounds with a sprinter van and three SUVs.
SplashNews.com

“Even [Hillary] Clinton has less Secret Service,” an eyewitness who is a longtime New York resident tells Page Six exclusively.

“I think I’ve seen Hillary roll with her van and one other secondary vehicle, but as far as other celebs, no one rolls that deep.”

Another source on the ground adds, “I have never seen a celebrity use three SUVs plus a sprinter van before.”

A rep for Bieber did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpmPX_0gCuM42a00
“Even Clinton has less Secret Service,” a source tells Page Six.
SplashNews.com

According to a source, the former “Drop the Mic” co-host was spotted with a team of about eight people and three bodyguards, so it’s unclear why four large vehicles were needed.

Mercedes-Benz’s website says a sprinter van seats up to 15 people, and each Cadillac Escalade can hold up to seven passengers, according to US News and World Report .

We’re told Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, was not with her for the New York trip, as he is likely still in Los Angeles recuperating from his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis , which has left his face partially paralyzed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vsgpj_0gCuM42a00
Hailey and Justin Bieber have never been spotted with large caravan before, a source says.
GC Images

Had the superstar singer, 28, made the trip, then perhaps the car fleet would have been justified given that two stars and their respective teams were traveling around the city.

Ironically, Hailey has been praised for her work as an environmental activist, and it recently landed her a job as the global ambassador for Superga sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq1Vo_0gCuM42a00
Hailey is seen here entering her sprinter van again Wednesday after taping “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
ZapatA/MEGA

The company noted that because the Rhode founder was environmentally conscious, she was “the ideal choice to embody the brand’s shoes, crafted from cotton, rubber and aluminum,” according to Women’s Wear Daily .

The US Environmental Protection Agency reports that vehicles release about 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year, mostly in the form of carbon dioxide, which contributes to global climate change.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jimmy Fallon
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Health

How Do You Get Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber's Condition, Explained

Pop star Justin Bieber revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a neurological disorder that has paralyzed half of his face—in an Instagram video shared Friday. "As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," Bieber told fans. "And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Us News#The Secret Service#Cadillac#World Report
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus.Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he explained.Sign up to email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy