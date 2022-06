Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Williamson St in reference to a single motor vehicle that crashed into a building. The driver of the vehicle suffered a medical/health incident prior to the crash occurring. The driver had a minor laceration and no other people were injured as a result of the crash. The driver did not show any signs of impairment and was cited for the traffic violations. Building Inspection responded to the scene and accessed the damage to the building.

