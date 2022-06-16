ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What exactly is Rick Minter's role with Michigan football?

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43216I_0gCuJ0cJ00
Jesse Minter joined the U-M staff from Vanderbilt and is in his first year coordinating the Michigan Wolverines football defense. (Photo courtesy Michigan athletics)

Michigan football fans are excited about new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and what his side of the ball will look like this coming fall and in the future. Minter has experience running a defense (Vanderbilt, Georgia State, Indiana State) and is surrounded by a strong staff — one Harbaugh has called ‘better than ever’ — including co-coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, defensive line coach Mike Elston, linebackers coach George Helow and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh.

The analysts, too, have earned high marks, with former Michigan defensive back Doug Mallory being the most notable on defense. After Minter was hired, the Wolverines added perhaps their most decorated member of the analyst staff, Minter’s father, Rick Minter, a longtime college coach.

Rick Minter began in the industry in 1977. He’s most known for his time spent as Cincinnati head coach, but he’s also made numerous stops as a defensive coordinator — including two separate stints at Notre Dame (1992-93, 2005-07), South Carolina (2004), Kentucky (2011-12) and elsewhere. He also has experience in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the AAF, with the Birmingham Iron.

Rick has been a mentor and inspiration to Jesse, who’s thrilled to have his father in Ann Arbor and around the Michigan facilities.

What will the 67-year-old do, exactly? This spring, Minter was asked the question, and replied with a smile.

“He’s an analyst here,” an excited Minter said. “He’s my dad.”

The latter sentence drew some chuckles from media members in attendance of his press conference.

Truthfully, though, Rick Minter serving as an analyst and a father is a win-win for Michigan. Jesse can lean on him professionally and personally, and Rick can provide guidance for the rest of the staff as well. He did the same at Georgia State in 2016, serving as defensive line coach while Jesse coordinated the defense, so they’ve already had a similar setup in place, and it’s been proven it works.

“He’s who I’ve learned the most from in football,” Jesse Minter continued. “He’s always been a resource for me wherever I’ve been at. He lived in Nashville last year, so we spent a lot of time together.

“I’m thrilled to have him here and glad [Michigan head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh was able to offer him an opportunity. I appreciate his presence and his wisdom, just not only for me, but for the rest of the defensive staff as well.”

And yes, Minter confirmed, babysitting duties may be on the table.

What are the challenges for Jesse Minter going from NFL back to college?

Minter has unpacked his bags in Ann Arbor, and most expect him to be year much longer than Mike Macdonald was. It’s not that he won’t likely have other opportunities come up, but Minter is more of a fit for the college game. It’s not only where he cut his teeth, with his first four coaching stops being at college programs, but he grew up around it as well.

Still, it was a challenge going from the NFL back to college last season, after working three years with the Ravens. Minter spoke on the challenges of getting back into the college game.

“Just keeping up with scheme trends, I think,” the Michigan coordinator said. “I do think there’s a lot of carryover in NFL and college, nowadays.

“But I think in college, there’s a tempo aspect of things that certain teams run. There’s much more variation week to week of, in the SEC, you played Mississippi State one week, who runs the air raid, you played Georgia the next week, who’s gonna line up and 12 and 13 personnel and try to run the ball down your throat. So the variation and having a versatile scheme that can match up on all that.

“There’s unbalanced things in college that you’re allowed to do that you’re not even allowed to do in the NFL that we had to sort of see see what the trend was there. Mostly that type of stuff.”

So far, though, it appears Minter — and his family — have acclimated quite well to Michigan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

LOOK: Peyton Manning makes unique fashion choice during Men's College World Series

Is it any surprise Peyton Manning showed up to the College World Series? It’s in Omaha, after all. Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers might not be there, but he still took in Notre Dame vs. Texas on Friday. ESPN’s cameras caught him taking in the action — appropriately wearing an “Omaha” hat, likely a nod to his company, Omaha Productions.
NFL
On3.com

Texas vs. Texas A&M? In Omaha? Come Sunday, it's happening

OMAHA, Neb. — When the eight-team College World Series bracket was finalized, Texas knew at some point it would have to play one of its two historic rivals. Which rival and in what situation was to be determined by the opening round of games. After the Oklahoma’s 13-8 win over the Texas A&M Aggies to start the day and Texas’ 7-3 loss at the hands of Notre Dame in the nightcap, the Longhorns know who they’ll face in an elimination game on Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Vanderbilt, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Nashville, MI
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

2024 4-Star cornerback Tavoy Feagin cuts list to 10

Over 50 schools have offered Tampa Carrollwood Day cornerback Tavoy Feagin. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior is the No. 106 prospect in the On3 Consensus and he is coveted by many of the top programs in the country. After evaluating schools throughout his sophomore year, the four-star has trimmed his list...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Harbaugh
Person
Rick Minter
On3.com

USC Lands a Big Commitment From Amos Talalele

USC is officially on the board after its massive recruiting weekend. Three-star, two-way lineman Amos Talalele announced Monday morning that he is flipping his commitment from Cal to USC. “This was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Talalele said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I went out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

2022 SEC head coach rankings: Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and then who?

Last week, I took a stab at ranking the SEC head coaching jobs in the age of NIL, transfer portal and playoff limbo. Now let’s talk individuals. Florida is a Top 5 gig, but where should first-year head coach Billy Napier be slotted among the SEC’s 14 head coaches? Nick Saban is undisputedly the top dog, even after losing to a Dawg last season, but who should be slotted at No. 3 after Kirby Smart?
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#College Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Birmingham Iron
On3.com

Multiple Kentucky MBB targets make Team USA U17 first list cut

Nearly half of the field at the USA Men’s Basketball U17 National Team tryouts were eliminated on Monday afternoon, but plenty of Kentucky targets remain on the roster following the first cut. The list of players was trimmed from 34 to 18, which will eventually shrink down to just 12 spots for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain, July 2-10.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Five Questions as Buckeyes continue building talented, deep offensive line unit

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was good enough on the offensive line last year. But good enough, well, isn’t good enough, especially when competing for national titles. Ryan Day and his staff want to win championships, not Rose Bowls. They want to be the country’s best offense, which needs to feature a dominant rushing attack. They simply didn’t have that a year ago. So after an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win, Day decided to make a change from offensive line coach Greg Studrawa to newcomer Justin Frye.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

JD PicKell: What Georgia needs to do to repeat as National Champions in 2022

Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs rolled through the regular season with ease and entered the SEC Championship undefeated. Georgia ultimately lost that game to Alabama, but the Bulldogs entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. From there, Georgia cruised through the CFP and ultimately finished the year as the national champions. On3’s JD PicKell has now broken down what Georgia needs to do to win back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
On3.com

LOOK: 5-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning on his official visit to Texas

New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning is on his final official visit of the season to Texas. And he is doing it alongside his high school teammate and three-star tight end Will Randle. The two were photographed with Michael Taaffe inside Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium. Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

2024 Safety Maurice Williams II commits to LSU

Four-star safety Maurice Williams II of Bellaire (TX) Shadow Creek High announced his commitment to LSU Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-1 190 pounder chose the Tigers over Michigan, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. Williams on why he chose LSU. “The DB tradition there, the relationship with coaches, the food, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy