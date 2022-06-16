ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Draft: The Greatest No. 42 Picks of All-Time

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 4 days ago

The 42nd overall pick, where the Knicks are currently stationed, has produced some notorious, if not memorable, names of Association past and present.

The New York Knicks are scheduled to make two selections in the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Their first pick comes in the 11th overall slot following the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this month , and they're also the current owners of the 42nd overall pick in the latter of the draft's two rounds.

Having already looked back at the best at No. 11 , AllKnicks now revisits seconds rounds gone by and analyzes the greatest 42nd overall picks in NBA Draft history...

1997: Stephen Jackson, Phoenix

Jackson was originally drafted by the Suns but instead spent the first few years of his professional career in Australia, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic before taking to the NBA hardwood with the New Jersey Nets in 2000. It was the start of a memorable 14-year career throughout the Association that saw Jackson establish himself as a reliable swingman.

While some are quick to reference Jackson's involvement in the infamous "Malice at the Palace", he was a starting lineup mainstay in San Antonio's run to the 2003 title and was later of the king of Golden State Warriors' postseason triples before Stephen Curry showed up. Notably, Jackson tallied 33 points in the Warriors' series-sealing win over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in 2007, finishing off one of the greatest upsets in NBA history with a 7-of-8 flourish from deep.

2003: Zaza Pachulia, Orlando

Born in what became the country of Georgia, Pachulia first rose to prominence...or notoriety...in the state of Georgia, when he dared face Boston star Kevin Garnett face-to-face during the Celtics and Atlanta Hawks' seven-game set. Pachulia developed a reputation as a bit of an agitator, as further postseason confrontations with Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook were labeled dirty by some of his contemporaries.

Despite the controversies, Pachulia developed a lengthy career thanks to his defense. He later partook in the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, winning consecutive rings with the team in 2017-18. Another could be on the way: Pachulia currently resides in the front office of the Western Conference champions, where he serves as a consultant.

2009: Patrick Beverley, LA Lakers

Like Jackson before him, Beverley had to wait a little bit to make his NBA debut, but he's proven to be well worth the wait while serving as a thorn in the side of his opponents. Such tenacity is on display through three All-Defensive Team nominations, as well as the NBA's "Hustle" Award in 2017.

Having gained a reputation for getting under the skin of the NBA's finest, Beverley's most famous superstar connection has to be his link to Chris Paul. "Pat Bev", then a member of the LA Clippers, gained a new brand of notoriety for shoving Paul while his back was turned during a one-sided playoff loss to Phoenix in last season's Western Conference Finals. Years prior, Beverley was part of the trade that ended Paul's up-and-down Clipper career when LA made a deal with the Houston Rockets.

More recently, Beverley has brought his brand of pesky defense up north, where he helped the Minnesota Timberwolves earn victory in the West's Play-In Tournament earlier this spring...a victory ironically earned over the Clippers. Despite Minnesota's subsequent elimination, Beverley has remained active in postseason affairs as a part of ESPN's coverage.

Other Notable Selections

-1992: Matt Geiger, Miami
-2001: Bobby Simmons, Seattle
-2002: Ronald "Flip" Murray, Milwaukee
-2006: Daniel Gibson, Cleveland
-2018: Bruce Brown, Detroit

