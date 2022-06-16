ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Class of 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery will visit Kentucky

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvsMv_0gCuIC9z00
(Photo courtesy of EJ Holland/On3)

Kentucky football is currently on the prowl for the quarterback of the future. A prominent class of 2025 prospect will make a trip to campus on Monday.

KSR learned that Findlay (Ohio) High quarterback Ryan Montgomery is planning on making the trip south to Lexington. This is a significant development.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback is currently unranked, but only because the On3 Consensus has not been released yet. However, the rising sophomore has been receiving much interest. Montgomery has taken visits to Michigan State and Pittsburgh with planned trips to Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will get a chance to build a relationship with the young quarterback early in the process as Vince Marrow continues to get top-flight Ohio talent on campus.

Ryan Montgomery currently has reported 10 Power Five offers with Georgia and Tennessee offering from the SEC. Montgomery’s brother, Luke Montgomery, is a top-50 offensive line prospect in the class of 2023 that is currently committed to Ohio State. The line of scrimmage recruit is the No. 1 player in Ohio. However, the Buckeyes just landed No. 2 overall recruit Dylan Raiola in the class of 2024 to provide a future answer at quarterback.

Kentucky has previously hosted in-state prospect Cutter Boley this summer and the Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy quarterback is expected to be a clear target for Scangarello. However, Ryan Montgomery could join Boley as the Wildcats look to build their quarterback recruiting board for the class of 2025.

Recruiting never stops.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Great Crossing, Douglass advance to Summer Shootout title games

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 64-team bracket of the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville, Great Crossing put the state on notice, advancing to Sunday’s championship game vs. Trinity. The Warhawks lost 57-56 in sudden-death overtime on a free throw, but they have such a high ceiling. Their...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
fanrecap.com

Sunday Headlines: New Preseason Top 25 Edition

We have a new preseason top 25, this one from Lindy’s Sports, who has the Kentucky Wildcats checking in at No. 24, one spot ahead of Texas (who would have thought that could ever happen before Mark Stoops arrived in Lexington). Georgia, who checked in at No. 3, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
scriptype.com

Bees’ softball standout commits to University of Kentucky

Brecksville-Broadview Heights senior softball player Chelsea Mack’s numbers have gone beyond the realm of “off the charts” this spring. Mack, known to some of her teammates as “Choch,” has become a force on the softball diamond. In addition to batting an impressive .726 on the season, Mack stole 81 bases in 83 attempts this year, good for the OHSAA single-season state record. Her stats have turned the heads of college softball coaches around the United States.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Memories of Mike Pratt flowing following his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — First thing Friday morning my wife told me the news that an old college friend had died. News of his passing gripped me all day. Any UK basketball fan of the late 1960s will remember the legendary trio of “Issel, Casey and Pratt,” each Mr. Basketball in their home state who led the Wildcats to great seasons — yet barely missing their shot at a national championship.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gonomad.com

Lexington Kentucky’s Seven Favorites, By a Local

Discovering Seven Lexington Favorites, Horses, Castles, and Bourbon. The Hunt-Morgan House goes back to the early 19th century when it served as the Lexington home of John Wesley Morgan, confederate grandfather, He became a merchant, horse breeder, hemp manufacturer, banker, and first millionaire west of the Alleghanies. In 1814, he...
LEXINGTON, KY
nationofblue.com

Eloy Vargas earns Player of the Week honors in Dominican Republic

Former Kentucky big man Eloy Vargas is still playing professionally in the Dominican Republic and having a lot of success. Vargas was recently named Hoops Agents Player of the Week in the Dominican Republic’s LNB league. The former Wildcat finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds in Metros’ 89-88...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky, is a beautiful home-ruled state in Franklin County. The city is full of history, culture, lush green parks and other incredible sights, making it a perfect travel destination for you and your family. Whether you're looking to spend some time relaxing in the midst of...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Sec#Buckeyes#Cutter Boley#Christian Academy#Scangarello
WKYT 27

The 25th annual Stringbean Bluegrass Festival takes place in Jackson County

TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - For 25 years, the Stringbean Bluegrass Festival in Tyner has been showcasing local and out-of-state bluegrass performers. “It’s just something that’s really good for this community and you know, to kind of come together around this music and everything and just to be a part of that and its just really special and really important,” said Derrick Shepherd, one of the performers at the festival.
TYNER, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Juneteenth events, schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Juneteenth flags and banners were raised on Main Street and Legacy Trail in Lexington on Monday. Along with a weekend full of events, the city will be lit up in celebration of the holiday. The City Center, Central Bank Building, LexPark garages and pedways, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, Triangle Park, and the University of Kentucky will all light up their buildings and structures and display digital signage promoting the holiday.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mt. Sterling, KY

Mt. Sterling is a city in Kentucky on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and Bluegrass Region. It was initially called “Mountain Town” because of a large Native American burial mound. In 1792, the city was named Mt. Sterling, after Sterling, Scotland, the hometown of one of the...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WKYT 27

Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi-truck crashed into a moving horse trailer after running a red light at around 1:40 on Sunday afternoon. Several emergency crews reported to the scene. According to officials, three horses ran out from the trailer after the accident around Newtown Pike and Stanton Way. Since the time of the accident, all of the horses have been found and placed into another trailer.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Semi-truck collides with horse trailer in Lexington

Mistrial declared in trial of man charged in deadly Lexington bar shooting. Checking online reviews when shopping, researching vacations or even looking for a doctor has become an integral part of the modern consumer experience. But what if the review was written by someone rewarded for leaving their opinion of the product or service? What if the reviewer had never used the product and had been paid to fabricate their writeup? In “Five Star Fakes”, InvestigateTV found several posts on social media platforms where people are bartering - even buying and selling - online reviews, despite a federal law that prohibits this act.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Republican has to raise $22,000 before June 16 to fund a primary ballot recount in a race she lost by 36 percentage points. But, Bridgette Ehly, who failed to win more votes than incumbent David Osborn in District 59′s state house race, isn’t alleging fraud. She doesn’t expect to be the rightful winner. The reason for the recount, she told WAVE News, is to double-check new voting machines with a hand recount of the paper ballots.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

All 160 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now. All 160 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Parking is $10. It’s the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting and a crash in Lexington. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday a car crashed into a parked car on Charles Avenue, not far from Newtown Pike. When crews arrived, they realized the driver had a gunshot wound. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy