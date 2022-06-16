Class of 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery will visit Kentucky

(Photo courtesy of EJ Holland/On3)

Kentucky football is currently on the prowl for the quarterback of the future. A prominent class of 2025 prospect will make a trip to campus on Monday.

KSR learned that Findlay (Ohio) High quarterback Ryan Montgomery is planning on making the trip south to Lexington. This is a significant development.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback is currently unranked, but only because the On3 Consensus has not been released yet. However, the rising sophomore has been receiving much interest. Montgomery has taken visits to Michigan State and Pittsburgh with planned trips to Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will get a chance to build a relationship with the young quarterback early in the process as Vince Marrow continues to get top-flight Ohio talent on campus.

Ryan Montgomery currently has reported 10 Power Five offers with Georgia and Tennessee offering from the SEC. Montgomery’s brother, Luke Montgomery, is a top-50 offensive line prospect in the class of 2023 that is currently committed to Ohio State. The line of scrimmage recruit is the No. 1 player in Ohio. However, the Buckeyes just landed No. 2 overall recruit Dylan Raiola in the class of 2024 to provide a future answer at quarterback.

Kentucky has previously hosted in-state prospect Cutter Boley this summer and the Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy quarterback is expected to be a clear target for Scangarello. However, Ryan Montgomery could join Boley as the Wildcats look to build their quarterback recruiting board for the class of 2025.

Recruiting never stops.