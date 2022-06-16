UNC basketball heading to Bahamas for 2023 event

As we continue to countdown the days until the 2022-23 college basketball season, some news regarding a future tournament the Tar Heels are playing in was released on Wednesday.

Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday is reporting that the Tar Heels are one of eight teams heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis in the 2023-24 season. The full field is as follows according to Rothstein:

UNC, Vilanova, Michigan, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Stanford, and Northern Iowa. The field has yet to officially be announced by the event but Rothstein is pretty plugged in and I’d be shocked if this was wrong.

For UNC, this would be the third time the Tar Heels are participating going back to 2014 and 2019. They have never won the event earning fifth place in 2014 and third place in 2019.

The next few years for the field is stacked as Kansas, USC, Tennessee and Dayton are all in for 2022. That’s before a 2023 lineup that features the Tar Heels, Wildcats, Wolverines, Razorbacks, Tigers and Sooners.

The event usually takes place over Thanksgiving week.

