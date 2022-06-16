Gibbsboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Woman Tuesday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire. At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police. Two men were struck. A 38-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach, while the 22-year-old was hit twice in the buttocks, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO