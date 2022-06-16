18 to Life in Prison for Man Who Shot and Killed Innocent Brooklyn 16-Year-Old in Front of Girlfriend
NEW YORK, NY – A man who shot and killed an innocent 16-year-old boy...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
NEW YORK, NY – A man who shot and killed an innocent 16-year-old boy...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
he will be out by 2034... take that to the bank.. this murderer will be starting his life at 30 years old.. while progressive law makers and prosecutors take care of the criminal and disregard the victim.. so sorry to his family
18 to life? why not 25 to life? murder should have a minimum sentence with no parole
I hope he find Jesus, and ask God for forgiveness,but he has to pay the consequence, let him stay there for life. I pray that the family will find peace and forgive him, don’t let him control your lives. So very sorry for you loss.
Comments / 13