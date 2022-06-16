ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

18 to Life in Prison for Man Who Shot and Killed Innocent Brooklyn 16-Year-Old in Front of Girlfriend

By Adam Devine
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – A man who shot and killed an innocent 16-year-old boy...

Comments / 13

mike connie
4d ago

he will be out by 2034... take that to the bank.. this murderer will be starting his life at 30 years old.. while progressive law makers and prosecutors take care of the criminal and disregard the victim.. so sorry to his family

Guest
3d ago

18 to life? why not 25 to life? murder should have a minimum sentence with no parole

3d ago

I hope he find Jesus, and ask God for forgiveness,but he has to pay the consequence, let him stay there for life. I pray that the family will find peace and forgive him, don’t let him control your lives. So very sorry for you loss.

fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

Overnight shooting in Harlem kills 1, leaves 8 wounded, police say

A 21-year-old man was killed and eight people were shot after gunfire erupted in Harlem early Monday morning during what police say appeared to be a gathering at a barbecue. The shooting comes towards the end of a three-day holiday weekend and the eve of summer, when violence typically increases.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Derek Davis, 32, Murdered

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 0020 hours police responded to a 911 call of a male with a stab wound inside of Lincoln Medical Center, located at 234 E. 149 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police were informed by hospital...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn man punches cop in the face during arrest: police

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man allegedly punched a cop in the face as police arrested him on Long Island Friday. Julian Lynch, 28, is charged with assault, attempted robbery, menacing, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and resisting arrest in connection to various incidents that happened overnight Friday. He was allegedly involved in two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Florida Woman Arrested on Hate Crimes Charges in NYC Pepper Spray Assault

Authorities have apprehended the woman they say is behind an anti-Asian assault on four women on a Manhattan street last week. Madeline Barker, of Florida, was arrested Friday on multiple hate crime charges including assault and harassment, the NYPD announced. The 47-year-old woman has been accused of deploying pepper spray...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police arrest Manhattan man accused of Bronx knife attack

A Manhattan man is under arrest for a knife attack in the Bronx. Police arrested 33-year-old Richard Cushnie, who they say stabbed a 33-year-old man multiple times on Sedgwick Avenue back in May. Cushnie is now being charged with assault. The victim was left in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
