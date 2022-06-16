18 to Life in Prison for Man Who Shot and Killed Innocent Brooklyn 16-Year-Old in Front of Girlfriend

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO