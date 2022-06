BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in a triple shooting in Inner Harbor that killed 17-year-old Neal Mack over Memorial Day weekend, police said. The teenager was arrested this morning at his Howard County home, police said. He is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and a host of firearms charges.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO