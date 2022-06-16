ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

51 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

60 MINUTES OF VIOLENCE | 4 shot, one killed in holiday evening gunfire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two people were shot and one was killed within one hour last night. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, police in northwest Baltimore were called to the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Moments later, officers received calls about two walk-in shooting victims.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goodwordnews.com

15-year-old charged in Inner Harbor triple shooting that killed 17-year-old – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in a triple shooting in Inner Harbor that killed 17-year-old Neal Mack over Memorial Day weekend, police said. The teenager was arrested this morning at his Howard County home, police said. He is charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and a host of firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Four People In West Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead at a home early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in North Baltimore early Saturday morning. According to police at about 7 a.m., officers responded to a home near Maryland Avenue for a reported shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy