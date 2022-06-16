Brooklyn Man Gets Five Years in Prison for Anti-Gay Hate Crime

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO