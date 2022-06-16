Columbus Police Searching for Bike Theif

Ashville – Emergency squads responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Ashville on Sunday morning. According to early reports around 1:15 am a 911 call came into the system of a young man shot in the leg around the area of 10600 block of Ashville Pike. The caller claimed that he walked outside and someone in a car rolled down the window and fired at him hitting him in the leg.

