ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police Searching for Bike Theif

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify the man responsible for...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police seeking tips in Hilltop homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide case. Rashawn Garner, 38, was shot to death in his Hilltop living room on January 5 when someone opened fire into the home in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Argument leads to at least 3 shot in Short North, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two groups pulled out guns and began shooting at each other in a popular Columbus area overnight. Columbus police said two groups began arguing near 1st Avenue and North High Street around 12:51 a.m. when several among them pulled out handguns. Multiple people opened fire...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

2 hospitalized after northeast Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a fire at a northeast Columbus apartment building. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the building in the 2700 block of Stonehenge Drive. Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Geitter said one person jumped out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Columbus community center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a Columbus community center last week. The teen has been arrested on accusations of murder and felonious assault in the fatal shooting of Atayia Nichols, 24, and the shooting of an 18-year-old woman, Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Drive-By Shooting in Ashville

Ashville – Emergency squads responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Ashville on Sunday morning. According to early reports around 1:15 am a 911 call came into the system of a young man shot in the leg around the area of 10600 block of Ashville Pike. The caller claimed that he walked outside and someone in a car rolled down the window and fired at him hitting him in the leg.
ASHVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police officers responded to the area of Fairwood Avenue and Fairbank Road at approximately 8:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time. Police dispatchers did not know if […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bike#Columbus Police Searching
NBC4 Columbus

Stepfather sentenced in death of Linden child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend up to the next six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his stepson in May 2020. Jose Emanuel Santos Perez, 39, was sentenced this week to spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One dead in Porter Township motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a Porter Township motorcycle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened Sunday, June 19 just before 1 p.m. on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road. Dispatchers received a call about an accident involving...
PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for missing man from north Columbus

UPDATE: Columbus Police said Saturday afternoon that Daniels was found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating an endangered missing man.   Ollis Daniels Jr., 78, was last seen around 6 a.m., Friday, in the area of Karl Road and E. North Broadway.   Daniels is 5 feet 9 inches tall, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Woman Charged After Hitting and Dragging Woman 1,500 Feet Under Car

Franklin – A woman was charged with hit skip, and felonious Assault after hitting a woman on purpose after an argument and dragging her down the road. According to Columbus Police, the incident occurred around 2 am on Friday, June 3 on Sullivant and Brehl avenues when the driver of a vehicle hit another woman and then drug her under the car for 1,500 feet.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in west Columbus shooting identified by sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday shooting in the Franklin Township. Deputies went around 2:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East after getting reports of a person shot and laying in the road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East on Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police confirmed. https://nbc4i.co/3OiLArh.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy