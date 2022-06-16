ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas gets rematch with Baylor in this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge

By E. Wayne Bolin
 4 days ago

Arkansas will get a shot at redemption.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Baylor, the team that knocked them out of the Elite Eight in the 2020-21 season, as part of the 2022-23 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

It’s one of 10 games on the slate for the challenge in late January. Last year, Arkansas beat West Virginia at Bud Walton Arena, 77-68, as part of the yearly head-to-head between the leagues.

The meeting between the Razorbacks and Bears will be the 145th in the series. Baylor is Arkansas’ fourth most common opponent dating back to their days in the Southwest Conference. The only teams Arkansas has played more are Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Methodist.

Tip for the upcoming season’s game is January 28 in Waco, Texas. Tip time is to-be-determined and the game will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Hogs are 4-4 all-time in the Big/SEC Challenge. Here’s how history stacks up for them as they seek to get over .500 in the matchup.

Other matchups include Kansas at Kentucky; Texas at Tennessee; TCU at Mississippi State; Alabama at Oklahoma; Auburn at West Virginia; Ole Miss at Oklahoma State; Florida at Kansas State; Iowa State at Missouri; and Texas Tech at LSU.

2022: Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7l19_0gCuCEZL00 Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks finished the season 28-9, losing in the Elite Eight to Duke.

2021: Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XZLM_0gCuCEZL00 Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, center and Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Arkansas finished the season 25-7, losing to Baylor in the Elite Eight.

2020: Arkansas 79, Texas Christian 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USRPw_0gCuCEZL00 Jan 29, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Mason Jones (15) shoots a free throw as guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. (33) and guard Desi Sills (3) look on during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. South Carolina defeated Arkansas 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished the season 20-12. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2019: Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuJzd_0gCuCEZL00 Jan 26, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Mason Jones (13) drives to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished the season 18-16 and lost in the second round of the NIT to Providence.

2018: Arkansas 66, Oklahoma State 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MztX2_0gCuCEZL00 Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford goes up for a dunk over Texas A&M defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas finished the season 23-12 and lost in the first round to Butler.

2017: Oklahoma State 99, Arkansas 71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKFhR_0gCuCEZL00 Jan 28, 2017; Stillwater, OK, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks take the court during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Cowboys won 99-71. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished the season 26-10 and lost in the second round to North Carolina.

2016: Arkansas 75, Texas Tech 68 (overtime)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DL4Fk_0gCuCEZL00 Jan 30, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Dusty Hannahs (3) dribbles the ball while guarded by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Toddrick Gotcher (20) during the first half of play at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks won in overtime 75-68. Mandatory Credit: Gunnar Rathbun-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished the season 16-16 and did not play in the postseason.

2014: Iowa State 95, Arkansas 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8SdA_0gCuCEZL00 Dec 4, 2014; Ames, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Michael Qualls (24) is defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State beat Arkansas 95-77. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finished the season 27-9 and lost in the second round to North Carolina.

